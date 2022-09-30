Doont Buy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million (DBUY)

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Doont Buy has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Doont Buy has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doont Buy coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doont Buy alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doont Buy Coin Profile

Doont Buy launched on August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. Doont Buy’s official website is www.doontbuy.org/#. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Doont Buy

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doont Buy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doont Buy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doont Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doont Buy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.