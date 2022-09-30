Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $26.11

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $24.88. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 1,010 shares.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $943.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

