DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.91

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $11.00. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 563,881 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Further Reading

