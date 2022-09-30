DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DriveItAway Price Performance

CLCN remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. DriveItAway has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

