DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DriveItAway Price Performance
CLCN remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. DriveItAway has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
About DriveItAway
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DriveItAway (CLCN)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.