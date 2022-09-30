Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $300,900.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

