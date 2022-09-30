DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 2.2%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06). Approximately 89,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 196,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DWF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.15. The stock has a market cap of £287.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DWF Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at DWF Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).

DWF Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.