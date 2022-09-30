DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 2.2%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06). Approximately 89,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 196,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.09).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DWF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
DWF Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.15. The stock has a market cap of £287.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.
DWF Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at DWF Group
In related news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).
DWF Group Company Profile
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
