DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

