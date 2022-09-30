Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 4.3 %

EBMT stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

