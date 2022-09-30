Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 846,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The company has a market cap of $350.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

