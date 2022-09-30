Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. 8,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

