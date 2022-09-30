Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $8.18. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 107,603 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 million, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.