Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $8.18. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 107,603 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 million, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
