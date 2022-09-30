Edmond Safra Purchases 70,373 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 70,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,375.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168,188 shares in the company, valued at $7,544,420.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra acquired 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 114,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.