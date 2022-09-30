Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 718,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

