Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $130.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.96 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $145.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

