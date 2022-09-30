Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

