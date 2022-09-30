Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 243,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,372. The company has a market capitalization of $331.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 387,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 148,035 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

