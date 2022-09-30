Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.62. 119,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

