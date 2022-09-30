Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,140 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

