Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. UBS Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $72.92 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

