Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

