Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of New Fortress Energy worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.