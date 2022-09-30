Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 121,776 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

