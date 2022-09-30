Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.39 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 3.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

