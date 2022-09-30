Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

