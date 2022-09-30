Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

FRC opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

