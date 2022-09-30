Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSK opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

