Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IUSV opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.