Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.66

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as low as $21.01. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

