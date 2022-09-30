EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 2.66.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

