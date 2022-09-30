Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 4.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $277.84 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.