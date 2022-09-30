Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $5.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESVIF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

