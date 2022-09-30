Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

EPHYW traded down 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,971. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.15.

