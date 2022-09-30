Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equifax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.27.

EFX opened at $167.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 12 month low of $166.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

