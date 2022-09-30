Ethermon Price Down 24.1% This Week (EMON)

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Ethermon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethermon has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethermon has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethermon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ethermon Profile

Ethermon launched on April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethermon’s official website is www.ethermon.io.

Buying and Selling Ethermon

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethermon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethermon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethermon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethermon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.