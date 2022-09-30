Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.68

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.68 and last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 18171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.63.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $10,247,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.