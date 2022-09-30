Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $1.90. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.