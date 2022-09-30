Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 75.9% in September

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,748. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of -0.38.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.