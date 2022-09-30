Evercore ISI Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

KIM stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

