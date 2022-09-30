Evercore ISI Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $134.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.36.

NYSE:LSI opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

