Evercore ISI Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $51.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.42.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.