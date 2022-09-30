EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Price Performance

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $116,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,074.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $116,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $2,429,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

