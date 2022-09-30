Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. UBS Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $17.50 during trading on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.