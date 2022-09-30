Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Express Price Performance

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,539. Express has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.62 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 423,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 183.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 280.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

