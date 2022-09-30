Exscientia (EXAI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is one of 271 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Exscientia to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exscientia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exscientia Competitors 696 3593 10349 152 2.67

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 161.93%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 96.51%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Exscientia Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.8% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million -$67.70 million -4.67 Exscientia Competitors $750.04 million $142.11 million 3.99

Exscientia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Exscientia competitors beat Exscientia on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

