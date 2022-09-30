FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $17.97. 15,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.