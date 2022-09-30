Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.31.

FRT opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after buying an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

