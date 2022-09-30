FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.18. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

