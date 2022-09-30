FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 45.8% in September

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FFBW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFBW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738. FFBW has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

