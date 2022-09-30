Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FDBC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.35. 8,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,895. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

