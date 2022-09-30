Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

FTGFF remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

